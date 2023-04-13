BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — A Thursday afternoon fire at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple along Fairmount Boulevard was quickly brought under control.

That was “thanks to quick response from multiple fire squads,” representatives announced on Facebook. Everyone in the temple was evacuated safely, including school children and teachers.

Senior Rabbi Robert Nosanchuk said the fire broke out at about 2:30 p.m., but it’s unclear where it began. Fire crews were still on-scene as of 4:30 p.m. assessing the damage.

The temple’s sacred Torah scrolls were saved, and will be stored at other temples for now, he said.

The temple is expected to be closed for at least a couple of days. Leaders expect to announce a new location for services. The temple had already concluded its Passover services, Nosanchuk said.

The congregation has been at the Fairmount Boulevard location since 1957.

Stick with FOX 8 as we continue to bring you more details.