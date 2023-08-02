CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Firefighters are investigating a garage fire that broke out in Geauga County Wednesday afternoon.

According to Chester Township Fire Rescue, crews were called to Ferry Road just after 4:30 p.m.

When crews arrived, fire was shooting from the garage and encroaching on the home. With help from several nearby departments, firefighters were able to put out the flames.

All residents and pets were able to get out safely. No one was injured.

The fire, which remains under investigation, caused about $600,000 in damages.