VIDEO: FBI seeking identities of people captured carrying safe out of CVS during Cleveland riot

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of the FBI, along with the Cleveland Division of Police, the Drug Enforcement Agency, and Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers, is looking to identify suspects involved in a theft at a CVS store in Cleveland.

Looting and tear gas at the CVS in downtown Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/t0aEIRllH6 — Jen Steer (@jensteer) May 31, 2020

It happened on May 30 when peaceful protests about police brutality following the death of George Floyd turned violent.

















Dozens of businesses downtown were damaged and looted, including the CVS on Euclid Ave.

The FBI released surveillance video and photos of suspects who ripped a safe off the wall behind the CVS pharmacy counter.

The safe was full of prescription narcotics which were stolen.

If you recognize anyone in the photos, contact the FBI at (216)622-6842.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8