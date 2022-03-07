Video: Family wakes up to home full of water in Perry Township

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — One Northeast Ohio woman woke up to a home full of water Monday.

Following heavy rains and warmer temperatures melting snow pack, Amber Patterson said her Perry Township home is flooded.

In a video — watch at the top of the story — standing water can be seen in the living room (complete with a dog looking for refuge on the couch), kitchen and various bedrooms throughout the home.

“Woke up this morning to get the kids ready for school to find our house was starting to flood again for the second time in three weeks,” Patterson told FOX 8 News.

She explained her house looks like “an island in the middle of the ocean,” and is completely surrounded by water.

A flood warning and advisory has been issued for multiple area counties, including Stark County, through the afternoon.