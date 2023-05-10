(WJW) -“You’ve heard of Snakes on a Plane? How about Gator in a Pipe?”

That’s what a stormwater crew in Oviedo, Florida is saying after coming face-to-face with a 5-foot alligator in a stormwater pipe.

Thankfully, the crew was not physically in the pipe, instead, it was the city’s four-wheeled robotic camera that encountered the big gator.

“At first, they thought it was a toad and in the video, you see two little glowing eyes until you get closer – but when it turned around, they saw the long tail of the alligator and followed it through the pipes!” the city wrote.

“You can see in the video they got about 340 feet in before the robot got stuck on a little indentation and the alligator meandered off. Just another reason not to go wandering down into the Stormwater pipes! Thank goodness our crews have a robot.”

The robotic camera had been sent underneath the ground to investigate a series of potholes that had appeared on the roadway, officials explained.

The camera is designed to help crews track down pipe cracks or leaks that may cause road damage. Crews never expected the camera to run head-on into an alligator!