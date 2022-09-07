CLEVELAND (WJW) – Police are expected to release body camera video that was captured when an officer was allegedly attacked, and then shot the suspect.

Police will hold a press conference at noon on Wednesday.

The incident unfolded in the early hours of Monday morning and involved a Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Officer.

Multiple sources told the FOX 8 I-Team the shooting happened shortly after midnight in the 4500 block of W. 174th Street.

CMHA said Monday its officer was responding to a call for assistance at The Villages at Riverside Park on the city’s west side when he was flagged down by the suspect.

Once the officer got out of his cruiser he was allegedly attacked by the suspect, CMHA confirmed.

The officer tried using a Taser and ordered the suspect to stop, but the suspect allegedly kept attacking the officer, sources say. The officer fired his gun, and the suspect was shot twice.

Maalik Roquemore, 32, of Cleveland was taken to Fairview Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The officer was injured but is expected to be OK.