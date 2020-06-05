VIDEO: Elderly man injured after being pushed by police at Buffalo protest

**WARNING: The video is graphic and contains offensive language

BUFFALO, New York (WJW) — The Buffalo Police Department has launched an internal affairs investigation after video taken during a protest Thursday evening showed two police officers push an elderly man to the ground.

Video showed the man, who was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, bleeding from the head.

A source told our sister station in Buffalo, WIVB, that the man suffered a laceration and possible concussion.

A reporter from a local radio station took the video of the incident.

Just about an hour ago, police officers shove man in Niagara Square to the ground (WARNING: Graphic). Video from: @MikeDesmondWBFO pic.twitter.com/JBKQLvzfET — WBFO (@WBFO) June 5, 2020

Protests have been happening for more than a week in cities across the country following the death of George Floyd. He was killed after several Minneapolis police officers held him down for nearly nine minutes. Floyd could be heard telling the officers that he couldn’t breathe.

According to WIVB, Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood ordered both officers involved in Thursday’s incident to be suspended immediately without pay.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted about what happened.

I've seen videos of the incident in front of Buffalo's City Hall in which an older protester appears to have been shoved by police, fell backwards and suffered a serious head injury. It sickens me. I've confirmed he is at ECMC in stable condition. My thoughts are with him now. — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) June 5, 2020

“It sickens me,” he said.

“My thoughts are with him now.

Buffalo Mayor Bryon Brown released a statement about what happened to the 75-year-old man.

“I was deeply disturbed by the video, as was Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood,” Brown said in his statement.

“After several days of peaceful protests and several meetings between myself, Police leadership and members of the community, tonight’s event is disheartening. I hope to continue to build on the progress we have achieved as we work together to address racial injustice and inequity in the City of Buffalo. My thoughts are with the victim tonight,” Brown wrote.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo tweeted that “Police Officers must enforce — NOT ABUSE — the law.”

This incident is wholly unjustified and utterly disgraceful.



I've spoken with Buffalo @MayorByronBrown and we agree that the officers involved should be immediately suspended pending a formal investigation.



Police Officers must enforce — NOT ABUSE — the law. https://t.co/EYIbTlXnPt — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 5, 2020

“This incident is wholly unjustified and utterly disgraceful,” he said.

New York Attorney General Letitia James tweeted that her office was aware of the video.

Thank you. Please report it, but please also know that we are aware of this video. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) June 5, 2020

According to WIVB, five people were arrested during the protest for disorderly conduct.

A curfew is in effect for Buffalo from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Sunday.

**Click here to read more from our sister station WIVB