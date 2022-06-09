TIPP CITY, Ohio (WJW) — The National Weather Service has confirmed damage near Tipp City Wednesday was caused by an EF2 tornado.

The NWS says while one tornado was confirmed in Tipp City, additional damage in at least four Ohio counties is believed to have been caused by tornadoes. Storm surveys will continue in Clark, Brown, Hocking and Darke counties.

Video shows the tornado that touched down in Tipp City, destroying a warehouse.

Richard Gould recorded the video, which shows the twister hitting the Meijer Distribution Centre.



Police said in a separate release Wednesday that there were called to the area around 6:08 p.m. for a report of large debris and several blown transformers. When crews arrived, they saw heavy damage and collapse at the center.

No one was reported injured at the building.