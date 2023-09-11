**Related Video Above: Ed Sheeran surprises Florida band class (Credit: Hillsborough County Public Schools via Storyful).**

LAS VEGAS (WJW) — Thousands of fans were beyond disappointed over the weekend when superstar Ed Sheeran announced he had to cancel his Las Vegas show due to safety concerns with the venue.

The concert at Allegiant Stadium, where the Las Vegas Raiders play, was canceled an hour before the Saturday start time, leaving those outside waiting in line in the heat, some of whom reportedly passed out, exasperated.

Then, in an apparent gesture of goodwill, Sheeran went on to surprise a couple getting married at the Little White Wedding Chapel in the middle of their ceremony, coming down the short aisle with a group of backup singers leaning into his soon-to-be-released tune “Magical.”

“Crashed a wedding, this is Magical,” he said in an Instagram post Monday morning accompanying a video of the shocked, young lovebirds.

Making the moment a little brighter, he was even their official witness on their marriage license. This is of course far from Sheeran’s first surprise appearance. Over the last couple months, he’s played at a kids’ recital and sat in on a school band practice.

The musician’s big Vegas show has been rescheduled for Oct. 28.

Sheeran, who bypassed Cleveland as part of his first stateside tour in five years, apologized profusely in a series of Instagram posts, explaining the rescheduled concert would be something special.

“I really am gutted, this was very much out of my control but I do take full responsibility for everyone that was put out from the cancellation,” Sheeran said in a post. “…Nothing will take away from the effort people went to to get to Vegas though and I’m sorry it wasn’t communicated sooner to the people waiting outside.”