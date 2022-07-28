EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – An East Cleveland police officer is getting some love on social media after the department posted a video of the officer dancing within a crowd of kids.

Officer Isen Vajusi can be seen in the video showing off some serious dance moves.

The video appears to have been taken outside of the Temple Baptist Church during a Community Day.

The department wrote: “One of East Cleveland’s newest officers clearly auditioning for the next, Dancing with the Stars!”

One person commented: “Love it so cute and the kids r digging him.”

Another said, “I wish my knees worked like that. Bravo!”