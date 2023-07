YORK, England (WJW) – A man convicted of leading police on a high-speed chase and deliberately ramming into an officer’s vehicle has learned his sentence.

Dramatic police dashcam footage captured the heart-stopping chase that happened in England in January.

Video shows Mikey Lee Neasham trapping an officer in a cul-de-sac and violently rammed his car into the police vehicle.

Officers were able to catch up with their suspect.

A judge handed Neasham a 17-month prison sentence.