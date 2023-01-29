LAS VEGAS (WJW) – An officer and Good Samaritan helped rescue a driver from a fiery crash that happened along the Las Vegas strip Friday afternoon.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened on Las Vegas Boulevard, near Siegfried and Roy Drive around 4:37 p.m.

Video captures the moment a LVMPD Convention Center Area Command officer and a bystander pulled the driver from the vehicle just before it burst into flames.

Police say the driver was taken to the hospital. The officer was also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

“We are so thankful for the quick actions of our officer and the bystander for saving a life!” LVMPD said in a Facebook post.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.