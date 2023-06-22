AVON, Ohio (WJW) – A teenager stocking fruit was knocked off his feet and pushed through a storefront when a car slammed into him and the crate of fruit he was loading Wednesday.
Avon police released surveillance video that shows an 83-year-old driver crashing into the display of melons outside the Pickering Hill Farms on Detroit Road.
*Warning: The video below may be considered graphic.
The crash happened at about 2:30 p.m.
In the video, you can see a 19-year-old employee being knocked to the ground and pushed into the store. Another camera inside the store shows him standing up before another man comforts him.
The employee was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The elderly driver was not injured. The cause of the crash is under investigation.