AVON, Ohio (WJW) – A teenager stocking fruit was knocked off his feet and pushed through a storefront when a car slammed into him and the crate of fruit he was loading Wednesday.

Avon police released surveillance video that shows an 83-year-old driver crashing into the display of melons outside the Pickering Hill Farms on Detroit Road.

*Warning: The video below may be considered graphic.

The crash happened at about 2:30 p.m.

In the video, you can see a 19-year-old employee being knocked to the ground and pushed into the store. Another camera inside the store shows him standing up before another man comforts him.

Credit: Avon Police

The employee was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The elderly driver was not injured. The cause of the crash is under investigation.