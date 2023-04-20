ODESSA, Texas (WJW) – A truck first involved in a deadly crash in Texas, was then smashed by a speeding train.

The chain of events took place in Odessa, Texas on the morning of Wednesday, April 19.

Officials posted a video of the train collision on Facebook and said the driver of the truck was able to escape before the truck was hit.

Just before the train crash, the truck was involved in a deadly crash with a minivan.

“As a result, the truck ended up on the train tracks and was hit by the train,” the city said in its post. “The person inside that truck got out in time and was not injured.”

One person in the minivan died, according to the city’s post.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is handling the investigation.