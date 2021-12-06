Video: Driver crashes through bar in Willoughby

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW) – A driver is facing charges after police say she drove through a business in Willoughby on Monday.

It happened at the At Witz End bar along Lakeshore Boulevard.

According to police, a 74-year-old Mentor woman was trying to park in the parking lot when she accidentally hit the accelerator, driving into the front patio of the building.

Police said the crash damaged several vehicles in the lot as well as the building, but no one was injured.

According to investigators, the driver wasn’t under the influence.

She was charged with operation without due regard on private property.