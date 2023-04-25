(WJW) – Video released by law enforcement shows a driver crash into 4 police cars while leading officers on a 12-mile chase.

Gwent police released a video of the incident that took place in early April. You can see multiple police vehicles pursuing the driver.

Initially, the chase began when the driver was going the wrong way down the road, according to police.

Police video shows the driver weaving between lanes and eventually slamming into several police vehicles.

The getaway van eventually crashed into a stop and, officers moved in to arrest the driver.

The driver has been sentenced to 16 months in prison.