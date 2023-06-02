PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – A wanted driver in a stolen vehicle out of Broadview Heights led police on a high-speed chase across several cities Friday.

Parma Heights Police Capt. Tanya Czack says it started around 11:40 a.m. when the stolen Chevy crossed into their city near Pearl and Snow roads and was picked up on their license plate recognition cameras.

“It notifies you if there’s a stolen vehicle, a missing person. It’s used for all kinds of things,” said Capt. Czack.

The vehicle crossed paths with a patrol officer and the pursuit began.

Police say the 44-year-old female driver zoomed in and out of traffic, running red lights and traveling at times between 80 and 90 mph.

“I can tell you she was a wanted person and she did have warrants out for her arrest,” said Capt. Czack.

Multiple police departments joined the pursuit and tried to stop the reckless driver before anyone could be hurt as she crossed into Parma, Middleburg Heights, Strongsville and North Royalton.

The driver managed to avoid the first set of stop sticks in Strongsville, but hit a second set deployed in North Royalton which caused a flat tire at Bennett Road and Route 82.

She then exited the vehicle and was arrested without incident and without anyone being harmed.

Capt. Czack says multiple serious felony charges are pending against the woman.

“We hope it’s a lesson for her, if you commit crimes and come into Parma Heights, we’re going to stop you,” said Capt. Czack.