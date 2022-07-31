Credit: Wolfe County Animal Shelter via Storyful

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WJW) — Video shows dogs at an eastern Kentucky animal shelter that were “unhappy and very upset” after waters from deadly flooding in the region rushed into the building.

A staff member at the Wolfe County Animal Shelter said in a July 28 Facebook post that water was “moving in rapidly” and staff could not clear it because “there’s nowhere for it to go.”

The animal shelter asked for community members to temporarily house a dog until the flooding in the building receded.

However, the threat continues as more flash flooding is possible in portions of Appalachia on Sunday and Monday with the latest storms rolling through, the National Weather Service said. Rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour were possible in some of the same areas that were inundated last week.

The number of deaths from massive flooding in Kentucky climbed to 26 on Sunday and several dozen people remained missing amid the threat of more heavy rain.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the number would likely rise significantly and it could take weeks to find all the victims. As many as 37 people were unaccounted for, according to a daily briefing from the Federal Emergency Management Agency

Parts of eastern Kentucky on Friday received between 8 and 10 1/2 inches over 48 hours.

President Joe Biden declared a federal disaster to direct relief money to more than a dozen Kentucky counties.

Last week’s flooding extended to West Virginia, where Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency for six southern counties, and to Virginia, where Gov. Glenn Youngkin also made an emergency declaration that enabled officials to mobilize resources across the flooded southwest portion of the state.



