WEST BRANCH, Iowa (WJW) – Everyone is lucky to be alive after a reported distracted driver crashed head-on into a semi truck on an Iowa roadway.

The Iowa Department of Transportation released intense dash camera video Friday of the crash, which shows a vehicle traveling 65 miles per hour collide with the front of a stopped semi in West Branch, Iowa.

According to officials, “in nothing short of a miracle,” both drivers only suffered from minor injuries.

IDOT says this serves as a reminder to always pay attention while behind the wheel.

“We preach that you never know what may pop up in front of you on the road,” a Facebook post read. “Don’t believe us? Watch this video and see the results first hand.”

The State of Iowa issued a distracted driving law in 2017, making it so officers can pull over anyone texting or using an electronic device while driving.

Closer to home, Ohio’s new distracted driving law just went into effect this week, making it illegal to operate a vehicle while being distracted by a cell phone.