DEBARY, Florida (WJW) – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida is sharing details of a bizarre arrest Friday.

Deputies responded to a report of a burglary and found a man had taken his clothes off, covered himself in oil and then jumped into a swimming pool.

The man tried to escape by jumping on a trampoline, where multiple deputies were finally able to get him into custody.

At one point in the footage, an officer asks, “What’s all over you?”

The sheriff’s office says the suspect broke into two homes and “appeared to be under the influence of unknown substances.”

The suspect faces multiple charges.