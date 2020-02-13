VIDEO: College football player arrested after body-slamming Ohio officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WJW) — A college football player is facing multiple charges after video shows him body-slamming an Ohio police officer.

According to WBNS, police were called to a Grove City business for reports of an aggressive man. Witnesses said the man did not work at the business and was refusing to leave.

When authorities arrived on scene, they say, Michael Harris lunged at them.

Video also shows him lifting one of the officers up and bringing him to the ground.

The Grove City Police Officer was not injured after being body-slammed.

Harris was arrested and faces a felony charge of assault and misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, obstructing official business and disorderly conduct while intoxicated.

WBNS reports that Harris is a redshirt sophomore on the Eastern Kentucky University football team.