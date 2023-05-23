WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WJW) – It’s something we’ve been seeing across Northeast Ohio, especially over the past several days — midges are back in swarms.

At first thinking it was smoke, a FOX 8 photographer spotted “dark clouds” of the bugs flying just outside our station Tuesday evening.

Earlier, a viewer sent video of the midges swarming over their community in Wickliffe. Watch that video below.

The midges were even showing up on weather radar over the weekend as they made their return to the lakeshore.

It looked like it was raining tonight leaving to work the #midges were flying! pic.twitter.com/DtV54R0F01 — Alexis Walters (@Alexis_NWalters) May 21, 2023

Look, we know the bugs are gross, but as experts say, midges (and mayflies, which will arrive later), are signs of a healthy lake.