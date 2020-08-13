Video: Cleveland police search for persons of interest in shooting that occurred last year

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police have released video of persons of interest in a shooting that occurred last year.

Romell Langford Jr. was shot in January 2019 at his home in the 1800 block of Colonnade Road.

His mother, Latisha Powell, previously told FOX 8 he was shot in the head and groin. He was severely injured during the incident.

“I want some answers,” Powell said last year. “I want to know who would go out of the way and put a gun to my son’s head and shoot him at point-blank range.”

Now, police have released footage of individuals they believe may be connected to the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5518. Anonymous information can be provided via Crimestoppers by calling 216-25-CRIME.

Watch our previous report on this investigation in the video below:

