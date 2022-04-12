MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – Newly released video shows a Cleveland man being chased by the Ohio State Highway Patrol for more than an hour across several counties before he was finally stopped.

The incident began to unfold at 2:36 a.m. Thursday when a trooper tried to pull over a car for weaving across the southbound lanes of I-71 in Richland County.

It quickly became evident that it was not going to be a routine stop because the driver stopped in the right hand lane of traffic on the highway.

A short time later, he pulled away and the trooper began pursuit of the car.

At one point, the driver exited the highway and then jumped back onto I-71 going northbound, with several other troopers now in pursuit.

As the chase continued, troopers decided to deploy stop sticks to flatten the tires on the car, but the driver refused to stop.

A short time later, a trooper tossed a second set of stop sticks across the highway, but it still wasn’t enough to make the suspect pull over.

However, he slowed down considerably and troopers are heard discussing using the PIT maneuver to stop the car.

One of the troopers urged caution, telling his colleagues, “We have no idea who this driver is or if he’s got any weapons or anything like that.”

Troopers then deployed a third set of stop sticks, but again it did not stop the driver.

A passenger bailed out of the car and ran, but he was quickly captured by troopers.

After more than an hour of pursuing the car, troopers boxed in the vehicle up against a guardrail and forced the driver to stop.

Investigators say 32-year-old Justin Peterson, of Cleveland, bailed out and ran into a wooded area. Troopers, with the help of an OSP helicopter, found Peterson and placed him under arrest.

Troopers say testing revealed that Peterson was under the influence of drugs and alcohol, and a search of computer records revealed he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest in another case.