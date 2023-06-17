CLEVELAND (WJW) — Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery.

And this year, Juneteenth Freedom Fest was celebrated in downtown Cleveland Friday and Saturday on Mall C, as seen in the video player above, just in time to get ready for June 19.

The two-day event featured performances from Grammy Award winner Kid Capri on Friday, along with many other musicians and arts groups, and even included fireworks.

WJW photo

MetroHealth Medical Center staff were also on hand for those who may have had health concerns.

Juneteenth events are also being held in Akron and other parts of Northeast Ohio throughout the weekend and Monday.