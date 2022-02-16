VIDEO: Cleveland business, dump truck in flames

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland firefighters worked to knock out flames from a dump truck and building on fire early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to 813 of E. 140th St. around 4:45 a.m.

According to Google Maps, the business located at that address is a convenience store, T & N Beverage.

Video from the scene showed a dump truck that was backed into the building.

813 E140th St, Cleveland, FOX 8 Photo

813 E140th St, Cleveland, FOX 8 Photo

813 E140th St, Cleveland, FOX 8 Photo

813 E140th St, Cleveland, FOX 8 Photo

813 E140th St, Cleveland, FOX 8 Photo

The dump truck and the building were on fire.

It’s not clear if that’s what caused the fire to start.

E. 140th St. was closed while firefighters fought the flames.

Cleveland Fire has not said what caused the blaze.

No word on injuries.