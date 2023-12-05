SAN METEO, Calif. (WJW) – A Christmas tree was stolen from a man named Jesus.

Yes. Really.

According to the San Mateo Police Department, the “Grinchy” crime took place on Dec. 1. in a shopping center parking lot.

Security cameras show a driver in a white SUV pull up next to the victim’s vehicle, quickly cutting the ropes holding the tree to the roof, and then placing the tree in their own car before driving away.

Credit: Anonymous via Storyful

Police explained in a Facebook post, that the victim, who local news reports identify as being named ‘Jesus,’ was running errands after purchasing the tree.

“Thankfully, Christmas spirit is still alive because the victim was able to get a replacement tree,” wrote police. “But, this does put us in a position to remind you, there are thieves out there looking to take advantage, especially during the Christmas season.”

Law enforcement is now reminding shoppers to protect their packages by condensing shopping bags, avoiding multiple trips to the car, and perhaps, saving a trip to the tree lot for the end of their shopping day.