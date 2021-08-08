Video: Cars stranded in Cuyahoga County floods, lightning delays games

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cars were stranded in Cuyahoga County today as storms dumped rain and lightning delayed sporting events.

A flood advisory has been issued for Cuyahoga County until 3 p.m.

Lanes on I-90 westbound off of I-71 South were flooded causing traffic to use only one lane.

No injuries were reported but cars were stranded on W. 117th Street between Berea and Madison when they attempted to drive through deep water.

Just before the start of the Orange and Brown scrimmage at First Energy Stadium, fans were sent to the concourse and told to shelter in place because of lightning.

FOX 8’s PJ Ziegler tweeted the delay, but Browns fans were back in their seats watching the scrimmage in no time.

The Indians game was also delayed until 1:30 p.m.