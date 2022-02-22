Video: Car theft suspects arrested after leading officers on chase in Lake County

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW) – Willoughby Police cruiser dash cam captured the arrest of two car theft suspects early Monday morning.

“Our dispatch learned that the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the Mentor Police were attempting to stop a fresh stolen vehicle. They were able to stop that car, but the other two were heading towards Mentor,” said Det. Lt. John Begovic, with the Willoughby Police Department.

Another cruiser’s dash cam captured an officer laying down stop sticks on Mentor Avenue in an effort to stop the other two suspects, who were heading that way.

“He laid out a portable tire deflation device. He was able to spike one of the cars and another officer was able to apprehend the other car in Eastlake,” said Begovic.

The video goes on to show a suspect jumping out of the car and taking off on foot. Shortly after, 20-year-old Demetrius Toe was taken into custody, pending charges.

Another driver, a 17-year-old male, was also taken into custody by Willoughby Police.

Police said a total of three stolen vehicles were recovered. Begovic said car thefts in Lake County have become a big problem.

“It’s been going on for quite some time. Monday through Sunday in the early morning hours, these groups of individuals are driving out to the suburbs and hitting these side streets. They are being as quiet as possible,” said Begovic.

Police are reminding people to lock their cars and to be on alert.

“Unfortunately, we do have people who leave their keys, cell phones and their purses in the car. These suspects just start the car up and they leave with the car,” said Begovic.