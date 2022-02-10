Video: Car crashes off I-90 bridge

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Transportation released video on Thursday of a car crashing over a bridge on Interstate 90.

It happened Monday shortly after 9 p.m. near West 98th Street in Cleveland. The crash can been seen at about the 7.40-mark in the video.

Police said the 18-year-old driver was going eastbound when she lost control. The car went off the left side of the road, into a snow bank, hit a median wall and then across four lanes of traffic. According to police, the vehicle went over a snow bank and a bridge wall.

The car fell off the bridge, onto the corner of West 98th Street and South Marginal Road.

The woman was taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:
Black History Month 2022
Black History Month 2022

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral