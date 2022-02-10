Video: Car crashes off I-90 bridge

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Transportation released video on Thursday of a car crashing over a bridge on Interstate 90.

It happened Monday shortly after 9 p.m. near West 98th Street in Cleveland. The crash can been seen at about the 7.40-mark in the video.

Police said the 18-year-old driver was going eastbound when she lost control. The car went off the left side of the road, into a snow bank, hit a median wall and then across four lanes of traffic. According to police, the vehicle went over a snow bank and a bridge wall.

The car fell off the bridge, onto the corner of West 98th Street and South Marginal Road.

The woman was taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.