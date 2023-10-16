STOW, Ohio (WJW) — A local family captured video of an alleged delivery driver stealing items from their home.

Stow police released doorbell video Monday of a delivery driver dropping off a package and then stealing items, including children’s toys, from the driveway of the home.

“We got a call from a resident that stated that a delivery driver came to their house and ended up stealing other items from their yard,” said Captain Bryan Snavely.

Snavely said the thefts happened Sunday in the 2600 block of Serra Vista Drive.

Video showed the woman drive up to the home in a white Honda minivan. Police say she was working as a third-party Amazon driver.

“The video showed the driver making the delivery and then taking the homeowner’s plant and another toy from the driveway,” said Snavely.

Police say the suspect was last seen driving away in the white minivan. Now they are asking for the public’s help in identifying her.

WJW photo

“People work hard for their money and they order their packages. It’s become a way of life, getting things delivered. Unfortunately, we have people who take advantage. In this case, they were stealing other items from the front yard. A crime of opportunity,” said Snavely.