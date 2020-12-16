VIDEO: Canton Fire Department uses drone to find hot spots to keep fire crews safe

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Canton Fire Department shared a video on Facebook of their crews responding to a fire at a warehouse Tuesday.

The fire broke out at 2206 12th St. NE around 4:30 p.m.

A plume of smoke could be seen hundreds of feet in the air.

According to the Canton Fire Department, people could see the smoke from miles away.

The defensive attack included an unmanned drone to help firefighters find hotspots when visibility was limited.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

