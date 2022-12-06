CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Canton city firefighters tackled fires at two separate apartment buildings on Monday, Dec. 5 — one that displaced three tenants and another later that day that may have completely destroyed the building.

The first was reported just after 10:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Linwood Avenue Southwest. Firefighters on arrival to the two-story multi-unit apartment building found the fire had spread from the first to the second floor. Its residents had already escaped. No injuries were reported.

default default default default default (Photos and video courtesy of the city of Canton)

Though the fire was “quickly extinguished,” the apartment’s three residents — a 35-year-old woman and a boy and a girl, both 17 — were displaced, according to a news release. The American Red Cross was called to aid them.

The building, which is owned by Stark Metropolitan Housing Authority, has a listed value of $60,000. Firefighters estimated the loss at $40,000.

The second fire was reported by city police just before 5 p.m. in the 200 block of Monroe Avenue Southeast. Firefighters arrived on-scene to find the rear of the building “was heavily involved with fire,” reads the release. Canton Township firefighters assisted and crews “quickly” knocked the fire out.

(Photos and video courtesy of the city of Canton)

Though all occupants escaped from the building and two dogs were rescued, firefighters said Monday other pets were still missing. Authorities on Monday said they were still trying to determine how many people lived in the building. The Red Cross is assisting.

One firefighter was taken to a hospital with “a medical issue.” No other injuries were reported.

The building, which is owned by Ohio-based LLC SUSEJ, has a listed value of $21,900. Firefighters expect the building to be deemed a total loss.

Both fires are still under investigation.