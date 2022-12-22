CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s been a hectic day at local grocery stores and markets, as Northeast Ohioans stock up for what should be an eventful weekend.

It was a bonus shopping day at Cleveland’s West Side Market and a holiday windfall for vendors.

“We’ve been busy all day, already more than a Monday and a Wednesday put together so far, so I’m happy about that,” Jason Scott, owner of Greg’s Produce, told FOX 8.

The historic market is normally closed on Thursdays, but special holiday hours are allowing shoppers to get everything they need for their holiday feast.

“We’re just trying to get some traditional things for the holidays, since we’re going to be at home and this is the best place to do it,” said Anthony Tvaroch.

But for other shoppers, the trip to the market is a chance to stock up on groceries before the approaching storm hits Northeast Ohio.

“I was praying that they were open today because me and my cart can’t get out here in the snow,” said Mary McNeal.

Other West Side customers are loading up on supplies just to get a jump on a busy weekend.

“We want to be ready at home food-wise and stay out of the traffic. We are going to the Browns game on Saturday, so we’ll see how that goes,” said Art Pulphus.

Regular shoppers at the market are welcoming the chance to beat the holiday rush.

“I always pick up my roast here just before Christmas, so I’m here to do that. And I just switched days. I’m usually here on Fridays,” said Casey Hughes.

Meanwhile, the parking lot at the Giant Eagle in North Olmsted has been full all day. We were told the checkout lines are long, but most customers we spoke with seemed to be in good spirits, because they know they are keeping one step ahead of the storm and last-minute holiday shoppers.

“Everybody at home likes something different, so nobody likes the same things. And I like to make a variety of food. I love cooking for the family, and it’s really important,” said Jennifer Ball, as she unloaded a shopping cart stuffed full of groceries.

Beating the holiday and storm rush motivated Anne Statz to shop early on Thursday afternoon.

“We’re trying to get everything done outside that we need to do before tonight,” she said.

The gathering storm has simplified the holiday plan for Leon Justus and his family. He told us with a chuckle: “We’re just going to sit at home and watch the snow and eat. That’s all we’re going to do!”