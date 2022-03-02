Video: Brunswick officers save baby who wasn’t breathing

(WARNING: Video may be considered disturbing to some viewers.)

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW)– Two Brunswick officers were honored for saving the life of an infant who wasn’t breathing.

Officers Ron DeAmicis and Jeff Garcia responded to the call at a parking lot on Center Road on Feb. 20.

Brunswick police said the pair started live-saving measures to clear the baby’s airway before paramedics arrived. The child was taken to the hospital and was released in good condition.

“Their quick thinking and teamwork undoubtedly saved the infant’s life and reflect great credit upon themselves and the Division of Police,” Brunswick police said.

The department released video of the incident on Wednesday.