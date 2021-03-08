Video: Brawl breaks out between workers, customers at Bath & Body Works store

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (WJW) — Video shows a brawl breaking out in a Bath and Body Works store in Arizona Saturday.

A witness, Twitter user Genevieve, who filmed the incident said it started with one customer confronting another for standing too close in line.

Things escalated, and employees tried to diffuse the situation. But they ended up becoming involved in the brawl.

Workers are seen being thrown to the ground as more people got involved.

Since it was tweeted, the video has been retweeted 58,000 times and has gotten nearly 30,000 reactions.

Two women have been criminally charged.