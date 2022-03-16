DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The name of the suspect who was involved in a shooting with Columbus police officers Friday has been released.

A spokesperson with the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office confirms that Jonathon Myers has been charged with attempted murder after the shooting, and prosecutors have filed a motion to deny bail.

Officers respond to an active-shooter situation Friday at approximately 10 a.m. north of the city near Polaris Parkway.

Myers reportedly started shooting at vehicles on I-71 at approximately 9:56 a.m. after crashing a 2014 Ford Fusion into a cable barrier on the left side of the road, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Columbus police arrived at the scene and a brief shootout between the officers and the suspect ensued, police said. According to video shared with NBC4, the suspect can be seen running in the northbound lanes of I-71 as police vehicles slowly approached him. Myers was allegedly firing a gun toward the officers before falling to the ground, apparently being hit by the officers’ gunfire.

Police said an officer was taken from the scene to the hospital as a precaution.

Myers was taken to Grant Medical Center initially in critical condition, but was later upgraded to stable.

A video posted by Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa Schiffel’s Facebook page had confirmed the suspect would be charged with attempted murder.