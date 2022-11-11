(WJW) – Video released by police in England shows what could have been a very dangerous situation.

On Thursday, November 10, Herts Police released footage showing a person doing doughnuts in a BMW near gas station pumps in Chiswell Green, England.

The incident took place back in January.

Police Chief Clare Lapenna said “fortunately no-one was injured,” but that “it could have been a different story.”

Police have said the incident was a part of a “long-term neighborhood priority of car meets and dangerous driving.”

According to police, the 24-year-old driver pled guilty to dangerous driving. He was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment and had his license suspended for 24 months. He was also sentenced to 240 hours of unpaid work and ordered to complete a ‘thinking skills’ program.