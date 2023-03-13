CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A pair of bald eagles are back building a nest at Rocky River Reservation, the Cleveland Metroparks reported.

Following a severe storm in December, the eagles’ previous nest was destroyed when a tree limb broke. So now, with breeding season underway, the two are back action working together to make a new home in a tulip tree located in the park.

Monday, the Metroparks shared a video of the mated eagles crafting a well-built home.

Another pair of Eagles in Avon Lake, aptly named Stars and Stripes, are also causing a fuss with three eggs now in their nest, and you can watch a live feed of their nest right here.