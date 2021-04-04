VIDEO: Avon Lake eagles Stars and Stripes welcome new eaglet on Easter

AVON LAKE, Ohio — We have the first baby eagle of the season spotted at the nest near Avon Lake‘s Redwood Elementary School.

Earlier this year, parents Stars and Stripes welcomed three eggs to the eagle nest, keeping them nice and warm through all types of Ohio weather. Now, there’s a new eaglet, which officially arrived at 11:35 a.m. on Easter, the school district reported.

This isn’t the pair’s first foray into parenthood, as seen on the live eagle nest camera feed over the years.

Last May, the elementary school held a naming contest for the birds’ two baby eagles, with the monikers Freedom and Glory selected.

Two more tiny eagles are on the way, so keep a watch on the live eagle camera below: