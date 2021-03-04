VIDEO: Avon Lake Bald Eagles have a third egg in the nest

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) – There is a third Bald Eagle egg in the nest at Redwood Elementary School in Avon Lake.

Parents Stars and Stripes welcomed two other eggs this week.

The third arrived Wednesday just before 7 p.m.

No doubt the students at Redwood Elementary are thinking up names.

They named Stars and Stripes previous babies Freedom and Glory.

The Avon Lake City Schools communications coordinator tells FOX 8 it takes just about 35 days for a bald eagle egg to hatch.

The first egg dropped on the 27th of February, and then another on the 28th.

We’ll be on eaglet watch very soon.

You can always watch them on one of three live eagle cams.