VIDEO: Armed suspect threatens cashier in Lorain robbery

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – The Lorain Police Department is looking for help to identify a suspect in an armed robbery.

Surveillance video shows the suspect walking into the Sunoco at 2850 Grove Ave. around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15.

Courtesy: Lorain County CSI

Video shows the suspect burst into the gas station with a knife out pointed at the cashier.

The employee opens the register and stands back with his hands up.

Courtesy: Lorain County CSI

The suspect takes the money in the register and is in and out of the store in about 10 seconds.

Police say he left on foot.

The suspect is 5’11”, about 140 lbs.

He was wearing dark pants, a gray shirt, a blue bandana, and a Nike hat.

If you have any information can help police, call (440)204-2105.