Video: An ‘awesome’ marriage proposal for Beachwood’s police chief

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – Beachwood Police Chief Katie Dolan says she doesn’t get surprised too often, but that changed Tuesday when her boyfriend got down on one knee following an exercise class.

“He had all the Orange Theory people in on it too,” Dolan said. “They played all wedding songs the whole class and the last song of the class was Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies,” I didn’t even realize that until I played the video later. The teacher at the end of class said ‘I am going to hand the class over to Craig now,’ I was like, ‘why would he do that?’ I was so confused! It was just awesome.”

Photo courtesy Katie Dolan

Photo courtesy Katie Dolan

Dolan said her daughter, Molly, is excited too.

Dolan and her fiancé, Craig McLaughlin, have been dating for more than a year. McLaughlin, is a partner with the Elk and Elk law firm.