Content Warning: The video may be difficult for some audiences to watch.

EAU CLAIRE, Wisconsin (WJW) – Dramatic video shows the moment an alleged drunk driver crashed into several vehicles in Wisconsin.

The video posted to the Eau Claire Police Department Facebook page shows the car missing a turn, crashing into a vehicle in the road, going airborne, rolling, and then crashing into another vehicle.

According to police, the incident took place Saturday, October 15.

A post from the department says, “Sadly, drunk driving isn’t just something that happens after midnight. This terrifying crash occurred at 9:20 a.m. last Saturday.”

According to the police, no one suffered life-threatening injuries. The driver was arrested and charged.

Police said, the driver’s Preliminary Breath Test (PBT) was .242. That’s more than three times the legal limit in Wisconsin.