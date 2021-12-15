Video: Akron police searching for Bath & Body Works robbery suspects

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police have released security camera footage of a recent robbery at Bath & Body Works in an attempt to try and find four suspects.

The suspects, two men and two women, reportedly entered the Howe Avenue store around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday and began to distract employees while grabbing more than $1,000 worth of merchandise, police said.

While walking out of the store, one of the suspects reportedly pepper sprayed the manager standing close to the door.

Take a look at the suspects below:

Photo courtesy Akron police

Photo courtesy Akron police

Photo courtesy Akron police

Photo courtesy Akron police

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.