Video: Akron police searching for Bath & Body Works robbery suspects

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police have released security camera footage of a recent robbery at Bath & Body Works in an attempt to try and find four suspects.

The suspects, two men and two women, reportedly entered the Howe Avenue store around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday and began to distract employees while grabbing more than $1,000 worth of merchandise, police said.

While walking out of the store, one of the suspects reportedly pepper sprayed the manager standing close to the door.

Take a look at the suspects below:

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

