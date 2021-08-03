Video: Akron police asking for help to identify man allegedly scratching parked cars with rock

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police are asking for help to identify an alleged car vandal.

In a Facebook post, shown above, police say the suspect was observed on surveillance video using what appears to be a rock to scratch more than a dozen vehicles at Barrett Ross Motorcars on 31 S. Case Ave.

It happened around 1 a.m. on July 20.

If you know anything about this incident please call Akron Police Detective C. Artis, at 330-375-2464; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers can remain anonymous.

If you see the suspect, do not approach, call 911

