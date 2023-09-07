SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — The Fox 8 I-Team obtained police video showing officers quickly finding five men who jumped a fence at a local amusement park thinking they could get on a roller coaster without paying.

Those five men ended up with a free ride to the county jail.

Police said the men climbed the fence near the Corkscrew and Super Himalaya. A ride worker notified officers patrolling the sprawling amusement park, police said.

Sandusky Police Lt. Scott Dahlgren said illegally trespassing at Cedar Point is not only illegal, it’s dangerous.

“Instead of buying a ticket and walking in the right way, they jumped a fence to get in,” Dahlgren said. “Besides the fact it is against the law, there is a huge safety issue. We really don’t want somebody going over a fence and all of a sudden they are underneath a ride.”

The five were arrested on criminal trespassing charges on August 28 and taken to the Erie County Jail.

Police identified the suspects as 20-year-old Raimbek Kireyev, 18-year-old Yerassyl Turysbek, 21-year-old Almat Begaidarov, 20-year-old Ulystan Karrayev and 20-year-old Daniyar Shankiyev.

The men said they are from Kazakhstan and are in the U.S. on work visas, according to police.

They were all released on bond and due back in Sandusky Municipal Court soon.