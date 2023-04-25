TERRYTOWN, New York (WJW) – New York railroad workers are being hailed heroes after helping rescue a three-year-old boy who got stuck on the train tracks earlier this month.

On April 6, an engineer was operating a train heading southbound near Terrytown when he noticed a small child on the northbound tracks. The engineer immediately radioed all nearby train crews.

The crew aboard Train 737, which was heading northbound at the time, spotted the toddler on a track for an electrified third rail. The engineer brought the train to a stop and an assistant conductor quickly jumped out, grabbed the child and brought him aboard.

Meanwhile, investigators had been looking for the child, who had gone missing.

The child was taken back to Tarrytown Station, where railroad workers and police officers reunited the boy with his mother.

On Tuesday, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority honored locomotive engineers William Kennedy and Shawn Loughran, assistant conductor Marcus Higgins and signal maintainers Max Chong and Christopher Frain.

“These fine team members embodied the qualities we want our employees to exhibit while on duty: alert, responsive, knowledgeable and helpful,” said Metro-North Railroad President and Interim LIRR President Catherine Rinaldi. “With the bravery and calm comportment of superheroes, they averted a horrific outcome and saw to it that this little boy was not going to become a statistic. We salute their efforts and compassion, and heartily thank them for their dedication to the people we serve.”