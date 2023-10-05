CLEVELAND (WJW) — Two people were shot Thursday afternoon on Cleveland’s east side, one of whom was killed, authorities said.

It happened in the 13600 block of Rugby Road, which is near the intersection of Rodman Court, according to preliminary information from Cleveland police.

A man believed to be about 20 years old was declared dead at the scene. A 21-year-old man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, according to Cleveland EMS.

Police said the investigation is in its early stages.

Check back on FOX8.com for updates.