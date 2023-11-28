RICHFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — Two separate crashes on Interstate 271 involved about 23 cars, the Ohio State Highway Patrol has confirmed.

As of 1 p.m. on Tuesday, the ramp from Interstate 77 North to I-271 North was closed for a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

That crash happened near Wheatley Road, and involves 13 vehicles, including three commercial vehicles, according to patrol spokesperson Sgt. Bridget Matt. Injuries were reported, but none were reported to be life-threatening.

Richfield police were at the scene Tuesday to direct traffic. ODOT crews also treated the icy conditions of the roadway, according to Matt.

About a mile north, all lanes of I-271 North were closed at state Route 176 for another crash, according to ODOT.

That crash involved about 10 vehicles, according to the patrol.

I-271 has since reopened in both directions, according to ODOT, but motorists should still expect some lane closures.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 8 for updates.